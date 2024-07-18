Singapore allows visa-free entry to this country: Details inside

MUSCAT - The Omani Foreign Ministry has confirmed that citizens from Oman can now visit Singapore without a visa for up to 30 days.

This reciprocal agreement aligns with Singapore's existing policy, which allows its citizens visa-free access to Oman.

To avail of the facility, Omani travelers must complete the Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) submission at least three days before their trip but the process is online and free of charge.

Upon arrival, visitors will receive a Short-Term Visit Pass (STVP) valid for up to 30 days, the Omani Foreign Ministry added.

Regarding mobility freedom, Omani passport holders can travel without a visa to 48 countries and territories, with an additional 32 countries offering visas on arrival. However, Omanis must ensure their passport is valid and they have appropriate travel health insurance before departure.

It is to be highlighted that visa-free travel is becoming popular with each passing day. Singapore has also lifted visa requirements for China and is planning to ease entry conditions for several other countries.

Singapore also aims to attract tourists from different regions including India. In January this year, Singapore and China signed a bilateral agreement to eliminate visa requirements, allowing mutual visits of up to 30 days.