Pakistan's forex reserves hit to new low after debt payment to Emirati banks

KARACHI – The foreign exchange reserves of the country shrunk further after Pakistan made repayments of borrowings to the two banks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Reports said the forex reserves dipped $1.2 billion to $4.5 billion after making payments to the Emirates NBD Bank and the Dubai Islamic Bank.
Pakistan paid $600 million to the Emirates bank and $420 million to the other bank. Now, the import cover of the country has dropped below one month.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to leave for Geneva where he will co-host, along with the United Nations, the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan. The South Asian country is expected to secure lending from the moot.
With depleting reserves, Pakistan is scrambling to revive the loan programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expecting assistance from friendly states, including China and Saudi Arabia.
A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and assured her of Pakistan’s commitment to successfully completing the ongoing loan programme.
Georgieva reiterated her commitment to help Pakistan in the difficult period. She also expressed her deep sympathy and concern on the human and material losses due to the recent floods.
The premier thanked the IMF managing director for her concern on the fallout of the floods and extended invitation to her to participate in the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference at Geneva.
Earlier this month, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) data showed that the central bank’s forex reserves plunged by $245 million to reach $5.58 billion – the lowest since April 2014.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.