Former model Farwa Kazmi blessed with baby girl

Web Desk 08:11 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
KARACHI – Former Pakistani model Farwa Ali Kazmi and husband Ali Rehman were blessed with a baby girl.

Once a modelling sensation, Farwa announced the birth of her daughter Zahra Ali on social media.

“Elated and overjoyed as we welcome our radiant star – Zahra Ali into our lives. Our little princes is as beautiful as this name. Allah has been super kind to let us experience this feeling which cannot be put into words. We are in love & obsessed with out Zaru,” her social media post read.

She also shared photos, showing off her baby bump as she looked dazzling while wearing green outfit.

Last year, Kazmi, who had walked the ramp at major fashion weeks, including Bridal Couture Week, Fashion Pakistan Week, PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week and PFDC L’Oréal Bridal Week, announced her quit from the entertainment industry.

She also removed all her photos in bold attire on Instagram and started posting her hijab wearing pictures on the social media.

In reply to the fans' questions on Instagram, she confirmed that she had left the industry and did not follow anyone else's wishes but voluntarily distanced herself from fashion and modelling.

