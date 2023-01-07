Former model Farwa Kazmi blessed with baby girl

KARACHI – Former Pakistani model Farwa Ali Kazmi and husband Ali Rehman were blessed with a baby girl.
Once a modelling sensation, Farwa announced the birth of her daughter Zahra Ali on social media.
“Elated and overjoyed as we welcome our radiant star – Zahra Ali into our lives. Our little princes is as beautiful as this name. Allah has been super kind to let us experience this feeling which cannot be put into words. We are in love & obsessed with out Zaru,” her social media post read.
She also shared photos, showing off her baby bump as she looked dazzling while wearing green outfit.
Last year, Kazmi, who had walked the ramp at major fashion weeks, including Bridal Couture Week, Fashion Pakistan Week, PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week and PFDC L’Oréal Bridal Week, announced her quit from the entertainment industry.
She also removed all her photos in bold attire on Instagram and started posting her hijab wearing pictures on the social media.
In reply to the fans' questions on Instagram, she confirmed that she had left the industry and did not follow anyone else's wishes but voluntarily distanced herself from fashion and modelling.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
