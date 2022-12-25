Flour price reaches record high at Rs2500 per 20-kg bag in Karachi

KARACHI – Millions hit hard in the country’s financial capital Karachi as the price of flour jumped by Rs20 per kg, which will put more pressure on the cost of living amid record inflation.

Reports in local media quoting data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics claimed that flour prices in the port city of Karachi have scaled a new high of Rs2500 per 20-kilogram bag, with an increase of Rs100.

With the soaring price of an essential commodity, 1kg of flour now costs Rs125, almost 100 percent more than the price in Punjab and the federal capital.

It was reported that several other metropolises including Hyderabad and Quetta have also witnessed an increase of Rs100 in the price of a 20kg bag of flour and flour bag is being sold for over Rs2,400.

Several other cities including Peshawar also saw flour prices soaring by Rs40. On the other hand, price of a 20kg bag of flour in Punjab is being sold at nearly Rs1,300.

The record increase in food prices especially basic commodities has increased the plights of salary-classed people in the cash-strapped country while the incumbent government is also facing pressure from international lenders to raise prices to avert debt default.