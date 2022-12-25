Search

Flour price reaches record high at Rs2500 per 20-kg bag in Karachi

Web Desk 01:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – Millions hit hard in the country’s financial capital Karachi as the price of flour jumped by Rs20 per kg, which will put more pressure on the cost of living amid record inflation.

Reports in local media quoting data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics claimed that flour prices in the port city of Karachi have scaled a new high of Rs2500 per 20-kilogram bag, with an increase of Rs100.

With the soaring price of an essential commodity, 1kg of flour now costs Rs125, almost 100 percent more than the price in Punjab and the federal capital.

It was reported that several other metropolises including Hyderabad and Quetta have also witnessed an increase of Rs100 in the price of a 20kg bag of flour and flour bag is being sold for over Rs2,400.

Several other cities including Peshawar also saw flour prices soaring by Rs40. On the other hand, price of a 20kg bag of flour in Punjab is being sold at nearly Rs1,300.

Wheat, flour prices hit all-time high in Pakistan

The record increase in food prices especially basic commodities has increased the plights of salary-classed people in the cash-strapped country while the incumbent government is also facing pressure from international lenders to raise prices to avert debt default.  

Nawaz Sharif turns 73

02:08 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Daily Horoscope – December 25, 2022

07:45 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 25, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060

