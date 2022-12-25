Search

Nawaz Sharif turns 73

Web Desk 02:08 PM | 25 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – Former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has turned 73 today (Sunday).

Sharif, who was born on December 25, 1949, became the prime minister of the South Asian country for the first time on November 6, 1990. PML-N chief holds the record for holding premiership for 9 years across his three tenures. He was however removed from power in each term.

The seasoned politician has been living in the British capital since the Lahore High Court granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks for treatment, however, the deposed premier is set to return to his homeland ahead of upcoming general elections to lead the party campaign.

The time, Sharif will celebrate his 73rd birthday in the United Kingdom with his close family members. However, his party workers have planned several ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of the PML-N supremo.

The official Twitter handle of PML-N shared a montage comprised of Sharif’s pictures and reels from historic moments.

Other party leaders and MNS fans took to social media to wish Mr. Sharif.

