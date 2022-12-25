Proud moment for Pakistan as another film ‘As Far As They Can Run’ shortlisted for Oscars

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani documentary has been shortlisted for the Oscars, days after trans-themed Joyland made Academy Award history for being the first movie from South Asian country to make it to the prestigious awards.
This time it’s As Far As They Can Run, a film directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Tanaz Eshaghian.
The short film is a story of experience, hope, and heartbreak, and the plot revolves around three young adults joining a running program for disabled youth in Pakistan, hoping to shift perspectives in their rural community.
The emotional journey covered in Ziar Zafar’s project is a must-watch as it shows how far disabled people can go.
Lately, Filmmaker and Producer Ziad Zafar took to his Twitter, to announce the rare achievement for the Pakistani entertainment industry.
Thrilled to make the #Oscars2023 non-fiction shortlist. Our film #AsFarAsTheyCanRun dir by @tanaze is about teenagers with intellectual disabilities who train to represent Pakistan 🇵🇰 at the @SpecialOlympics. Now on @paramountplus - wish us luck! @nadirsid https://t.co/duVx13tfmz pic.twitter.com/R9hkCIFG8m— Ziad Zafar (@ziadzafar) December 23, 2022
Several filmmakers and activists including Jemima Khan also reacted to the development.
This is so exciting ! As Far as They Can Run has been shortlisted for the Oscars. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/n3L5CRvWo4— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) December 21, 2022
Pakistan films are on fire this year!! Can’t wait to watch this one ♥️ https://t.co/ZGjIj4nRMr— Kanika Gupta| خبرنگار (@kanika0509) December 23, 2022
Two Oscar nominations for 🇵🇰 in 2023.#AsFarAsTheyCanRun & #Joyland . Best of luck to the directors @ziadzafar @MuhammadKJamali @MinKultury https://t.co/uLkBGdXbd0— Zahra (@AhmedZahra1111) December 24, 2022
How amazing is this! Another Pakistani film in the running for an Oscar. Major congratulations Ziad so proud of you! This is quite an achievement. May "As far as they can Run" go all the way to an Oscar win!!! https://t.co/grKL84Ui5J— Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) December 24, 2022
I got the privilege to watch "As far as they can run" a couple of weeks ago & I haven't been this moved by a documentary film in years. The final 10 minutes will have you in tears for sure. All the best for the nominations @tanaze @NadirSid & @ziadzafar. You guys have earned it. https://t.co/UmCNBQpjUA— Shahrukh Waheed (@stirrups69) December 14, 2022
With the latest feat at the most significant awards in the entertainment industry, the tally of Pakistani films receiving international acclaim increased to two.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 25, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|245.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
