Proud moment for Pakistan as another film ‘As Far As They Can Run’ shortlisted for Oscars

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani documentary has been shortlisted for the Oscars, days after trans-themed Joyland made Academy Award history for being the first movie from South Asian country to make it to the prestigious awards.

This time it’s As Far As They Can Run, a film directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Tanaz Eshaghian.

The short film is a story of experience, hope, and heartbreak, and the plot revolves around three young adults joining a running program for disabled youth in Pakistan, hoping to shift perspectives in their rural community.

The emotional journey covered in Ziar Zafar’s project is a must-watch as it shows how far disabled people can go.

Lately, Filmmaker and Producer Ziad Zafar took to his Twitter, to announce the rare achievement for the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Thrilled to make the #Oscars2023 non-fiction shortlist. Our film #AsFarAsTheyCanRun dir by @tanaze is about teenagers with intellectual disabilities who train to represent Pakistan 🇵🇰 at the @SpecialOlympics. Now on @paramountplus - wish us luck! @nadirsid https://t.co/duVx13tfmz pic.twitter.com/R9hkCIFG8m — Ziad Zafar (@ziadzafar) December 23, 2022

Several filmmakers and activists including Jemima Khan also reacted to the development.

This is so exciting ! As Far as They Can Run has been shortlisted for the Oscars. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/n3L5CRvWo4 — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) December 21, 2022

Pakistan films are on fire this year!! Can’t wait to watch this one ♥️ https://t.co/ZGjIj4nRMr — Kanika Gupta| خبرنگار (@kanika0509) December 23, 2022

How amazing is this! Another Pakistani film in the running for an Oscar. Major congratulations Ziad so proud of you! This is quite an achievement. May "As far as they can Run" go all the way to an Oscar win!!! https://t.co/grKL84Ui5J — Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) December 24, 2022

I got the privilege to watch "As far as they can run" a couple of weeks ago & I haven't been this moved by a documentary film in years. The final 10 minutes will have you in tears for sure. All the best for the nominations @tanaze @NadirSid & @ziadzafar. You guys have earned it. https://t.co/UmCNBQpjUA — Shahrukh Waheed (@stirrups69) December 14, 2022

With the latest feat at the most significant awards in the entertainment industry, the tally of Pakistani films receiving international acclaim increased to two.