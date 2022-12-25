Search

Lifestyle

Proud moment for Pakistan as another film ‘As Far As They Can Run’ shortlisted for Oscars

Web Desk 02:43 PM | 25 Dec, 2022
Source: @ziadzafar/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani documentary has been shortlisted for the Oscars, days after trans-themed Joyland made Academy Award history for being the first movie from South Asian country to make it to the prestigious awards.

This time it’s As Far As They Can Run, a film directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Tanaz Eshaghian.

The short film is a story of experience, hope, and heartbreak, and the plot revolves around three young adults joining a running program for disabled youth in Pakistan, hoping to shift perspectives in their rural community.

The emotional journey covered in Ziar Zafar’s project is a must-watch as it shows how far disabled people can go.

Lately, Filmmaker and Producer Ziad Zafar took to his Twitter, to announce the rare achievement for the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Several filmmakers and activists including Jemima Khan also reacted to the development.

With the latest feat at the most significant awards in the entertainment industry, the tally of Pakistani films receiving international acclaim increased to two.

