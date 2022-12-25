Inside the star-studded birthday of Humayun Saeed's wife Samina

One of Lollywood's finest actor Humayun Saeed is not only successful on-screen but off-screen too. The 51-year-old megastar is blessed with a happy marriage, and recently celebrated his darling wife's birthday in what seemed like a fairytale come true.
Surrounded by the couple's nearest and dearest, Mr. and Mrs. Saeed stole netizens' attention with their PDA-filled pictures and love for each other.
Despite having a hectic schedule and being caught up in local and international projects, the Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay star had the sweetest birthday party for Samina as she stepped into another year of success, joy, and laughter.
For starters, not only Saeed but Samina too is an accomplished producer with blockbuster drama serials including Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan, Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti, Akbari Asghari, and others under her belt.
The couple's party was hosted by their family friends - Iqbal and Sehar. The luxurious affair had many A-list celebrities in attendance including Naimal Khawar Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.
The Crown star also had a heartwarming note for his wife celebrating their unity and happiness. Saeed took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday my love... my anchor... my rock! May Allah give you everything your heart desires. May Allah bless you with the healthiest & longest life. Here's to celebrating many many many more together insha Allah."
The Meray Paas Tum Ho famed actor also thanked his hosts stating, "Thank you so much Iqbal & Sehar bhabhi for hosting Samina's birthday so wonderfully last night & thank you to all our friends who made this celebration even more special with their presence."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Social media users and celebrities also chimed in to wish Samina a happy birthday.
On the work front, Saeed will next be seen in Love You Guru, and Ma Wagas Nahi Jao Ga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 25, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|245.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.