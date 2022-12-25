Inside the star-studded birthday of Humayun Saeed's wife Samina

One of Lollywood's finest actor Humayun Saeed is not only successful on-screen but off-screen too. The 51-year-old megastar is blessed with a happy marriage, and recently celebrated his darling wife's birthday in what seemed like a fairytale come true.

Surrounded by the couple's nearest and dearest, Mr. and Mrs. Saeed stole netizens' attention with their PDA-filled pictures and love for each other.

Despite having a hectic schedule and being caught up in local and international projects, the Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay star had the sweetest birthday party for Samina as she stepped into another year of success, joy, and laughter.

For starters, not only Saeed but Samina too is an accomplished producer with blockbuster drama serials including Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan, Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti, Akbari Asghari, and others under her belt.

The couple's party was hosted by their family friends - Iqbal and Sehar. The luxurious affair had many A-list celebrities in attendance including Naimal Khawar Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.

The Crown star also had a heartwarming note for his wife celebrating their unity and happiness. Saeed took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday my love... my anchor... my rock! May Allah give you everything your heart desires. May Allah bless you with the healthiest & longest life. Here's to celebrating many many many more together insha Allah."

The Meray Paas Tum Ho famed actor also thanked his hosts stating, "Thank you so much Iqbal & Sehar bhabhi for hosting Samina's birthday so wonderfully last night & thank you to all our friends who made this celebration even more special with their presence."

Social media users and celebrities also chimed in to wish Samina a happy birthday.

On the work front, Saeed will next be seen in Love You Guru, and Ma Wagas Nahi Jao Ga.