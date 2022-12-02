Humayun Saeed shares the secret behind his happy married life

Humayun Saeed and his wife Samina are one of the most powerful couples in the industry, with both having a number of successful production credits under their belt. The power-duo has been each other’s strongest support for 25 years.

The JPNA actor is among the stars who not only have a successful professional life but a successful personal life as well. Recently in Mazaaq Raat, a popular comedy show, the Dillagi actor revealed the ultimate secret behind a happy married life.

He jokingly said that one should always keep a 'Yes Boss' attitude toward his wife. He said 'you should always agree with your wife and that is the secret behind a happy married life'.

Saeed has worked in several drama seriels and movies including Bin Roye, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Project Ghazi, London Nahi Jaunga and The Crown.