Shaan says Fawad, Hamza didn't do justice to Punjabi accent in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Share
Superstar Shaan Shahid believes that Fawad Khan should have worked harder on his Punjabi accent as “Maula Jatt”.
The Waar actor was recently invited to the show Super Over, where the host of the show asked for his views on Bilal Lashari casting Khan for the role of “Maula Jatt” and not him.
Hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt, Shaan stated that casting depends on the director’s vision, if he wants to cast a pair, it is absolutely his call.
However, Shaan said he feels that Hamza and Fawad didn’t do justice to the Punjabi language and accent. As actors, one must not give excuses that they don’t speak a particular language. If any of Pakistani actors are cast in an English movie, would they have the same issue? he asked.
The Legend of Maula Jatt was released worldwide on October 13. Lashari's brainchild has since been ruling the box office chart. The Punjabi-language action-drama has hit an all-time high by making millions.
Shaan Shahid’s 'Zarrar' premiered at ... 10:16 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
The premier of Pakistani superstar Shaan Shahid’s action-thriller Zarrar was purely a star-studded event as a ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan makes $1 billion bond payment to avert default risk12:51 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Shaan says Fawad, Hamza didn't do justice to Punjabi accent in 'The ...11:36 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
-
- Humayun Saeed shares the secret behind his happy married life10:49 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Google suspends paid apps in Pakistan10:21 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani TikTok sensation Ayesha's new videos shock her fans09:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
-
- Sania Mirza shares more pictures with son amid divorce rumours07:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022