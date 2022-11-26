Shaan Shahid’s 'Zarrar' premiered at star-studded event in Lahore
10:16 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Shaan Shahid’s 'Zarrar' premiered at star-studded event in Lahore
The premier of Pakistani superstar Shaan Shahid’s action-thriller Zarrar was purely a star-studded event as a large number of Lollywood celebrities graced the event.

The movie, which is based on true events, was first scheduled to launch on September 23, but it was delayed twice due to flood situation in the country.

Written and directed by Shaan himself, film stars Kiran Malik, Nayyer Ejaz, Nadeem Baig and Shafqat Cheema in supporting roles.

The premier show of Zarrar was held a cinema in Lahore and it was attended by actors Nadeem, Laila, Rambo, Sahiba, Shafqat Cheema, Resham, Sheikh Abid Rasheed and others.

The cast of film Yaara Vey, including Sami Khan, Alizey and Faizan Khawaja also attended the premier show.

Speaking on the occasion, celebrities expressed that the movie will help revive the film industry of Pakistan, adding that it will also promote patriotism. 

