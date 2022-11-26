Shaan Shahid’s 'Zarrar' premiered at star-studded event in Lahore
Share
The premier of Pakistani superstar Shaan Shahid’s action-thriller Zarrar was purely a star-studded event as a large number of Lollywood celebrities graced the event.
The movie, which is based on true events, was first scheduled to launch on September 23, but it was delayed twice due to flood situation in the country.
Written and directed by Shaan himself, film stars Kiran Malik, Nayyer Ejaz, Nadeem Baig and Shafqat Cheema in supporting roles.
The premier show of Zarrar was held a cinema in Lahore and it was attended by actors Nadeem, Laila, Rambo, Sahiba, Shafqat Cheema, Resham, Sheikh Abid Rasheed and others.
View this post on Instagram
The cast of film Yaara Vey, including Sami Khan, Alizey and Faizan Khawaja also attended the premier show.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on the occasion, celebrities expressed that the movie will help revive the film industry of Pakistan, adding that it will also promote patriotism.
Celebrities attend Tich Button's premiere 12:18 AM | 25 Nov, 2022
Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane's debut production film Tich Button is the center of attention in the Pakistani ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Sheldon Cottrell’s deadly spell and Johnson Charles’ unbeaten 58 ...12:27 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Aibak Polo Cup: Finals tomorrow11:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship: ...11:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Azerbaijan allows tax-free import of Pakistani rice for five years11:37 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Ali Zafar highlights plight of transgender persons at LSA awards11:13 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Amar Khan showcases killer dance moves in latest video10:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
-
- Adnan Siddiqui asks Sajal Aly not to 'stoke unnecessary controversy' ...06:36 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022