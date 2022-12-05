Nawaz Sharif set to return to Pakistan to lead PML-N’s election campaign: report
Share
ISLAMABAD/LONDON – Ruling PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan soon to lead the party’s election campaign amid PTI's pressure for early polls, Daily Jang reported.
The report said the leader of the country’s ruling party has finalized plan to end his self-exile ahead of the next general elections. Sharif, 72, also finalized consultation with his legal team in this regard as the next elections are crucial for the ruling alliance that is facing ousted premier Imran Khan, who already created a foreign conspiracy narrative.
Soon after his arrival, Sharif’s legal team will approach courts against his penalty in the corruption reference.
The deposed premier has also directed party leaders to conduct elections within 90 days of the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies.
The report further maintained that Maryam Nawaz will stay in Britain and will return after spending some time with his children.
Nawaz Sharif, family spotted enjoying Europe ... 02:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
MILAN – Deposed Pakistani prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been spotted enjoying vacation in a ...
PML-N chief was sentenced to jail for 10 years after he was found guilty in a corruption reference in 2018 by an accountability court. The deposed PM was later released on health grounds in November 2019 and allowed to seek treatment in the UK; he has not returned to his home country since then.
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Sialkot airport closed for two weeks for runway repairs11:15 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Nawaz Sharif set to return to Pakistan to lead PML-N’s election ...10:32 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG: Pakistan resume at 80-2, need 263 more to win Rawalpindi Test10:05 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Former Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Saeed Mohammad Khan passes away at ...09:42 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Punjab CM Elahi says Gen Bajwa showed PML-Q the ‘right path’ to ...09:13 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Aima Baig drops teaser of latest cover of "Kahani Suno"08:24 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Rabi Pirzada talks about whimsical social media trends and their ...07:52 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Is The Legend of Maula Jatt going to be screened in India?07:59 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022