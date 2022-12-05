Shoaib Malik takes son Izhaan on ride in his sports car (VIDEO)
KARACHI – Shoaib Malik took time out of his busy schedule and enjoyed a sports car ride with his son Izhaan Mirza Malik.
Malik, 40, shared the adorable father-son moment amid divorce rumours as Sania has been sharing a few posts that have left fans in doubt.
On Sunday, the cricketer posted a clip and some clicks on his official Instagram where he could be seen sitting behind the wheel in a flashy sports car; his son can be seen sitting in the passenger seat while having a little conversation with him.
"Good father-son time and long drive before flying to Lanka Premier League. We had our belts on during the drive, make sure you all wear belts too," he captioned the post while advising everyone to wear seatbelts.
Shoaib posted the clip with his son Izhaan as wife Sania Mirza recently cropped him out from pictures on social media. Mirza's solo clicks also fuelled separation rumors between the Pakistani-Indian couple.
Several media outlets reported that the couple separated and is co-parenting their kid. Shoaib wished Sania on her 36th birthday but she has not reacted or replied to the post.
