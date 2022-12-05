Curtain falls on Pakistan’s flood response centre

Flood-hit people still taking shelters in tents amid chilly season
12:15 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Curtain falls on Pakistan’s flood response centre
ISLAMABAD – As flood water has receded in the parts of country, the federal government has shut down National Flood Response Coordination Centre, which has overseen the response and kept the nation updated.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal announced the closure in a media briefing today, cautioning that the challenge was not over yet.

The national flood emergency centre was formed with coalition parties members, armed forces of Pakistan, and government institutions working for flood relief after monstrous monsoon season.

The flood response centre acted as a bridge between state run institutions, disaster management authorities, and contributors to certify a continuous rehabilitation process. Rescue and relief work was also monitored to restore damaged infrastructure.

IMF says Pakistan’s flood recovery plan crucial ... 11:06 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund said a quick finalization of plan to recover from the unprecedented ...

The development comes as flood-affected families are still taking refuge amid the ongoing ordeal while cold weather aggravated the impact of floods.

