Sialkot airport closed for two weeks for runway repairs
Web Desk
11:15 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
Sialkot airport closed for two weeks for runway repairs
Source: Sialkot International Airport /Facebook
Share

LAHORE – Flight operations at Sialkot International Airport have been halted for next fortnight due to runway repairs.

In a notification, the officials announced that all national and international flights on Sialkot airport will remain suspended from December 05 to December 20.

Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed said the rehabilitation work is being undertaken to improve the runway of the airport for better landing facilities and to sort out other restoration works.

During the two-week time, flights bound for Sialkot airport will be diverted to Lahore and Islamabad airports while further information on rescheduled flights will be disclosed later.

Last month, the airport officials informed all relevant authorities about the closure of the airport.

Several airlines have already rearranged their flights' schedules to skip the foggy conditions at Lahore and other parts of the country.

'Drunk' passenger forces emergency landing of ... 07:31 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

KARACHI – A flight of Turkish Airlines made an emergency landing in Pakistan’s southern port city on ...

More From This Category
Nawaz Sharif set to return to Pakistan to lead ...
10:32 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
Former Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Saeed Mohammad ...
09:42 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
Punjab CM Elahi says Gen Bajwa showed PML-Q the ...
09:13 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
PTI emerges as single largest party in second ...
11:59 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
UN body sees end of polio in Pakistan by 2023
10:32 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
Former Pakistan Army chief Gen (r) Bajwa watches ...
09:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reveals why he was arrested in India
09:41 PM | 4 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr