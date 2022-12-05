Sialkot airport closed for two weeks for runway repairs
Share
LAHORE – Flight operations at Sialkot International Airport have been halted for next fortnight due to runway repairs.
In a notification, the officials announced that all national and international flights on Sialkot airport will remain suspended from December 05 to December 20.
Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed said the rehabilitation work is being undertaken to improve the runway of the airport for better landing facilities and to sort out other restoration works.
During the two-week time, flights bound for Sialkot airport will be diverted to Lahore and Islamabad airports while further information on rescheduled flights will be disclosed later.
Last month, the airport officials informed all relevant authorities about the closure of the airport.
Several airlines have already rearranged their flights' schedules to skip the foggy conditions at Lahore and other parts of the country.
'Drunk' passenger forces emergency landing of ... 07:31 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – A flight of Turkish Airlines made an emergency landing in Pakistan’s southern port city on ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Sialkot airport closed for two weeks for runway repairs11:15 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Nawaz Sharif set to return to Pakistan to lead PML-N’s election ...10:32 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG: Pakistan resume at 80-2, need 263 more to win Rawalpindi Test10:05 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Former Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Saeed Mohammad Khan passes away at ...09:42 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Punjab CM Elahi says Gen Bajwa showed PML-Q the ‘right path’ to ...09:13 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Aima Baig drops teaser of latest cover of "Kahani Suno"08:24 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Rabi Pirzada talks about whimsical social media trends and their ...07:52 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Is The Legend of Maula Jatt going to be screened in India?07:59 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022