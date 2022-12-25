PAKvNZ: Trophy for Pakistan-New Zealand Test series unveiled ahead of first match

KARACHI – The trophy for the Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand was unveiled at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Sunday.
The captains for both the teams – Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Kiwi skipper Tim Southee – were present at the unveiling ceremony.
The first test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will commence in Karachi on Monday. The second test match will be played in Multan from the second of next month.
Pakistan vs New Zealand test series trophy unveiled at NSK #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/9wpKBoGCP2— Ubaid ur Rehman Awan (@UbaidAwan) December 25, 2022
Earlier in the day, skipper Babar Azam said that Pakistan’s playing XI will be finalised after a discussion with interim chief selector Shahid Afridi.
He also mentioned adding three additional players in the Pakistan squad as Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani and off-spinner Sajid Khan were included in the Pakistan Test squad.
Schedule of New Zealand tour of Pakistan
26-30 December — 1st Test, Karachi
2-6 January — 2nd Test, Karachi
9 January — 1st ODI, Karachi
11 January — 2nd ODI, Karachi
13 January — 3rd ODI, Karachi
