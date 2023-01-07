Police seek to arrest Sophia Mirza, her sister in wedding dance fraud probe

KARACHI – The Deputy Inspector General of Sukkur Range Police has sought permission for the police to arrest actress Sophia Mirza and her tennis player sister Maryam Mirza in relation to the fraud allegations related to a wedding dance event in Sukkur to perform on Bollywood dance items.

In a letter to the Inspector General Sindh, the DIG Sukkur Range has informed the police authority that the accused Maryam Mirza, Sophia Mirza (whose real name is Khushbakht Mirza), d/o Muhammad Latif Mirza, from Defiance Housing Authority Phase-VI Lahore and their friend Maira Khurram are wanted in case FIR No.226/2022 u/s 420,147,148, 149,500/2,5u4 PPC of PS “A’ Section, District Sukkur.

The Sukkur Range has requested that necessary permission be granted to dispatch the Police party of PS “A” Section, District Sukkur to District Lahore & Siyalkot, Punjab Province for the purpose of investigation of above case and arrest to involved accused”. The permission has been sought for one ASI, two police constables and two lady constables.

According to details, a case of fraud was registered against actress Sophia Mirza, Maryam Mirza and their manager friend for taking money to perform dance (mujra) at a wedding event for Rs1.5 million but not showing up at the event.

Local resident Sanaullah Mahessar registered the case under FIR No. 226/2022 at Police Station A-Section District Sukkur Under Section 154 CR.P.C against Sophia Mirza, Maryam Mirza and Maira Khurram.

According to details of the First Information Report (FIR) and confirmation by the local police investigation officer, Sophia Mirza, Maryam Mirza and Maira Khurram took a million rupees in advance to perform dance at the wedding last month at Otaq Guest House in Bairaj Colony Sukkur but not only the dancers didn’t turn up but also issued threats to him later on through gangsters.

Sanaullah Mahessar said in his complaint he decided to book the three after meeting the trio at a recently held dance event where Lahore-based Sophia Mirza and Maryam Mirza were the lead performances on Bollywood dance numbers.

Sanaullah Mahessar says he made the booking through Maira Khurram who arranged meeting with Maryam Mirza and Sophia Mirza (daughters of Muhammad Latif Mirza) where it was agreed that they will do the one-night performance for Rs1.5 million and will bring other women too with them.

The complainant said: “Trusting them, we gave 10 lakh rupees to Maryam Mirza, Maira Khurram and Khoshabat in front of witness Mukhtar Hussain, son of Ghulam Farid Soomro, and Muhammad Waris, son of Muhammad Ayyub Mirani, resident of Sharafabad Sukkur. We decided that further payment will be made on the day of the programme. On the day of the marriage program, they all did not come. We kept calling but they did not respond.”

Sanaullah Mahessar said he called Maira Khurram to demand the return of the money and she promised someone will meet him to return the money.

He complained that on 27 November 2022 an unknown woman and five men came to meet him at 1715 hours 5 at the agreed place of meeting. “Three of them pointed pistols at us and said to us if you demand money from Maira Khurram, Maryam Mirza and Khushbakht Mirza then you will meet a very bad fate. They threatened to beat us to death and left the house in a white color car while shouting abuse. I have appeared at the police station after consulting with my elders, I claim that legal action should be taken against the culprits,” said the complainant.

When contacted, Maira Khurram said that the performers couldn’t reach the venue as they fell ill and they had informed the wedding organiser. She said she or Sophia Mirza didn’t send anyone to threaten the complainant.

Sophia Mirza has been linked with many scandals in recent years. It was previously reported that she had also stabbed her husband in Dubai in 2007 and she has never returned to the country even since.

Last week it was reported that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has re-started high profile money-laundering investigation into actress and model Sophia Mirza, which was shut down earlier by Shahzad Akbar after he became head of FIA under the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU).

The FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) in Karachi has confirmed that the actress has been asked to appear in Karachi and answer questions about the money-laundering case.

A letter sent by FIA’s Karachi Circuit had asked the actress to appear before the investigation team to answer questions about FIR No. 53/2022 “registered at this circle under the provision of Anti Money Laundering Act 2010”.

The notice said: “During the course of investigation, it has transpired that you have made sale/purchase transactions with accused person for providing him foreign currencies without any slip/receipt and it appears that you are well acquaintance with crime.”

The Lahore-based former model is not new to controversies. In April 2018, she was in fraud case due to insufficient evidence.

In September 2017, Judicial Magistrate of District Court Ahsan Raza issued non-bailable arrest warrants for actress Khushbakht alias Sofia Mirza allegedly involved in a fraud case.

The complainant, Shaikh Nasir, got registered a case at the Samanabad Police Station against Sofia Mirza, her brother Khurram Shehzad and others under sections 468/471, 419/420 of PPC. He contended in the FIR that Sofia in connivance with her brother sold him a car LZM 5766. After purchasing the car, he sold it to another person. After that Sofia got registered a car theft case against him. When the car was confiscated by police officials, the car was being used by Sofia Mirza.

The actress and her sister Mariam Mirza had been accused in 2012 of abducting a girl Fatima who had testified in the court both sisters had kidnapped her.

FIA sources have said that Sophia Mirza used former PM Imran Khan’s Interior and Accountability advisor Shahzad Akbar to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from pursuing a money-laundering investigation against her, senior officials of the agency revealed.

The FIA officers confirmed that evidence of money-laundering against Sophia Mirza was overwhelming but Shehzad Akbar allegedly barred the FIA investigators from concluding the cases against the model.