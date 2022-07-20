The Sophia Mirza question 

Khush Bakht Mirza alias Sofia Mirza from Lahore, Pakistan, seen as model and TV person, has been making news for the last 15 years not just as a third tier model and performer but a grieving mother struggling to recover her twin daughters from her former husband, the Norwegian Pakistani millionaire Umar Farooq Zahoor who runs businesses from Dubai.

Being a media person Sofia Mirza’s side of the story is well documented and in the public media domains and anyone can Google them. However, what is lesser known is how she managed to secure much judicial and executive support to file so many false cases and subvert Pakistan’s criminal justice system to the extent of having the federal cabinet institute fake criminal charges on her ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor, who is Libera’s Ambassador-at-Large for several countries.

On a cursory look at the all the material in public domain, as matter has been for long in Family Court, Session Courts, High courts, special courts and even the Supreme Court has had over 100 hearings of this scandalous case. The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has numerous pending cases not heard and yet Sofia Mirza case warranted over a hundred court hearings, costing the National exchequer in the millions, for honourable justices left no step to not appease her.

Eventually case in Supreme Court was disposed by court ordering Umar to pay her a million to pursue her custody case in Dubai where the twin daughters have been living with their father for 15 years now. She pocketed the money and did not once meet the twins in Dubai or elsewhere. In the meanwhile, cases she had gotten instituted due to her massive influence against instant family members, close family friends, who had to bear the massive might of state under SCP orders to be hounded, arrested and put in prison to put pressure on the ex-husband to hand over his beloved daughters to her.

Her influence was so much that when all her ploys to extort from her ex-husband, as all along she kept demanding huge amounts to let go of the heinous charges filed against her ex-husband, his family and colleagues as co accused. She filed in collusion with ex accountability czar, Shahzad Akbar in the regime, supposedly very close to her a compliant in her maiden name as Khushbakht Mirza with FIA with false charges of very criminal nature including money laundering on her ex-husband Umar Farooq.

Fake arrest warrants were gotten issued and on the basis of those fake warrants an enquiry was initiated under the approval of the federal cabinet. His name once again was put in Interpol and everyone close to Umar had to endure a JIT of FIA.

Two ex-DG FIAs were roped in besides senior officials of the Foreign Office and once strangely again matter was taken up the Supreme Court and based on FIA putting forward a false case designed for extortion from Umar as he is well placed and affluent. All state resources were activated and but with Shahzad Akbar and his team in FIA out of job, strange findings started to surface.

Umar through his lawyer applied to the FIA court for issuance certified copies of the warrants against him and also proceedings so far. Amazingly, the honourable judge dismissed the case stating that no such warrants were issued by the court and neither any such criminal proceedings took place to issue such warrants as the ones submitted by FIA to Supreme Court.

Matter got publicly reported and it remains to be seen what the honourable judges will decide after their vacation. What also surfaced in the meanwhile as quite a few investigative reporters started digging into the case, they wanted to see and meet the twins, supposedly living as captives by a supposed cruel and criminal man.

The twins on public platform stated that they are happily living with their father and have never ever been not loved and cared for by the father or his family. That their mother who has never ever even made an effort to meet them under whatever pretext, has caused them much anguish by constantly trying to extort monies from the family and cause issues for us in school and friends. That they are not at all willing to be with her as do not know her even and with all the evil things she done to their dotting father and his family has been very unjust and that she is using them to further her extortion and claim to fame.

Sofia after her daughters speaking up publicly has stopped responding to interview requests to put forward her latest position. She was caught lying on Geo Tv regarding her complaint to the FIA not stating that she was the ex-wife of the accused and with plenty of ongoing cases.

What happens next in this case, wherein Sofia Mirza is totally exposed as a liar and extreme manipulator of the kind of sleazy system that prevails. Will all her victims get any reprieve for imagine the plight of all effected due to her vendetta and criminality. Will her crocodile tears and acting skills save her from the expected consequences of such cold hearted criminality.