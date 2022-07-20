Imran Abbas takes a hilarious jab at PM Shehbaz Sharif

Noor Fatima
10:49 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Imran Abbas takes a hilarious jab at PM Shehbaz Sharif
Imran Abbas has a knack to show off his acting skills and humour in hilarious ways. Recently, Abbas took it to Instagram and shared a snippet re-enacting a video of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that's winning hearts.

The king of subtle roasting hilariously took a jab over the statement made by Pakistani Prime Minister, Shahbaz Shareef.

The Dil e Muztar actor clarified himself by saying ‘This video is not made to hurt anyone but just for entertainment. He further wrote that "the video is not intended to be political or hateful at all, nor does it reflect my affiliation or dislike of any personality or political party."

Imran Abbas is known for Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Akbari Asghari, Dil-e-Muztar, Alvida, Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Tum Kon Piya, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai and Koi Chand Rakh. In 2014, Abbas made his Bollywood debut in Bollywood Creature 3D opposite Bipasha Basu, and also gave a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s romantic Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

