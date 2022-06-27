Watch – Urwa Hocane and Imran Abbas sway to the melodious '90s songs

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas has never shied away from his admiration for Indian singer Alka Yagnik. The duo share a beautiful friendship bond that has been winning hearts in Pakistan and across the border.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, it seems Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane is also a huge fan girl of Yagnik and the Amanat co-stars have found the perfect excuse to sing their favourite singer's song.

Taking yo Instagram, Imran shared a cute video where his and Urwa's love for '90s songs is quite evident. The duo enjoy the drive on the roads of Islamabad alongside director Qasim Ali with music playing as the perfect background.

"My love for for 90s songs of @therealalkayagnik and @uditnarayanmusic with the perfect combo of friends like @urwatistic , @qasimalimureed on beautiful roads of Islamabad post shooting.", captioned the Alvida actor.

On the professional front, Urwa Hocane's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly.