Watch – Urwa Hocane and Imran Abbas sway to the melodious '90s songs

Web Desk
07:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Watch – Urwa Hocane and Imran Abbas sway to the melodious '90s songs
Source: Urwa Hocane / Imran Abbas (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas has never shied away from his admiration for Indian singer Alka Yagnik. The duo share a beautiful friendship bond that has been winning hearts in Pakistan and across the border.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, it seems Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane is also a huge fan girl of Yagnik and the Amanat co-stars have found the perfect excuse to sing their favourite singer's song.

Taking yo Instagram, Imran shared a cute video where his and Urwa's love for '90s songs is quite evident. The duo enjoy the drive on the roads of Islamabad alongside director Qasim Ali with music playing as the perfect background.

"My love for for 90s songs of @therealalkayagnik and @uditnarayanmusic with the perfect combo of friends like @urwatistic , @qasimalimureed on beautiful roads of Islamabad post shooting.", captioned the Alvida actor.

On the professional front, Urwa Hocane's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly.

Urwa Hocane responds to Aijaz Aslam's criticism 05:04 PM | 14 May, 2022

Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane has finally responded to 'baseless allegations' by actor Aijaz Aslam.  Aslam, who has ...

More From This Category
Bagallery's beauty & fashion exhibition concludes ...
06:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
'We are alright' – Farhan Saeed breaks silence ...
06:32 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
TikToker Dolly falls down during dance ...
05:16 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Saboor Aly’s new sizzling photos set internet ...
04:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Watch – Saba Qamar travels in a private jet ...
04:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas' stunning video from London trip ...
03:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bagallery's beauty & fashion exhibition concludes in Lahore
06:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr