Despite massive power outages, NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs 7.90 per unit
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis who are under the burden of skyrocketing inflation and a deteriorating economy were shocked by the rise in basic electricity tariff by Rs 7.9 per unit on Monday.
Reports in local media said the national power authority has approved a hike of Rs7.90 in power tariff on account of fuel adjustment charges for May.
Earlier, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested to increase the electricity tariff by Rs. 7.96 per unit for May under the fuel price adjustment. Officials maintained that the cost has increased further as power plants used expensive fuels.
The development comes after prices of petroleum products were increased over the past few months.
NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit ... 07:44 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Thursday has approved a massive rise of Rs7.91 per ...
Earlier this month, NEPRA approved an increase of Rs1.55 per unit in power tariff on account of quarterly adjustment.
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Despite massive power outages, NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs ...07:24 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- vivo and ZEISS — a partnership to redefine and shape future of ...06:20 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
-
-
- TikToker Dolly falls down during dance performance05:16 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022