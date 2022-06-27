Despite massive power outages, NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs 7.90 per unit
Web Desk
07:24 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis who are under the burden of skyrocketing inflation and a deteriorating economy were shocked by the rise in basic electricity tariff by Rs 7.9 per unit on Monday.

Reports in local media said the national power authority has approved a hike of Rs7.90 in power tariff on account of fuel adjustment charges for May.

Earlier, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested to increase the electricity tariff by Rs. 7.96 per unit for May under the fuel price adjustment. Officials maintained that the cost has increased further as power plants used expensive fuels.

The development comes after prices of petroleum products were increased over the past few months.

Earlier this month, NEPRA approved an increase of Rs1.55 per unit in power tariff on account of quarterly adjustment.

