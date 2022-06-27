LHC directs ECP to notify new members on reserved seats of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to notify the members on the Punjab Assembly's reserved seats.

A five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner announced the verdict. The former ruling party earlier moved LHC, requesting the court to order the electoral body to notify new lawmakers on reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly.

The seats earlier fell vacant after ECP de-seated dissident lawmakers who had voted for Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister.

ECP maintained that it will notify lawmakers on reserved once by-elections on the vacant Punjab Assembly are held. The electoral body said that the notification would stay until by-elections are held.

On the other hand, the ruling PML-N has announced to challenge the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to notify the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the five reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly.

ECP de-seats 25 PTI dissident MPAs 02:42 PM | 20 May, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-seated 25 dissident MPAs of PTI from ...

PML-N will reportedly file an intra-court appeal against the decision of the high court for which it has started consultations with the legal experts.