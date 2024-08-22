Search

BusinessPakistan

Quetta's Property Tax System goes digital under new initiatives of Balochistan govt

Web Desk
12:19 PM | 22 Aug, 2024
Quetta's Property Tax System goes digital under new initiatives of Balochistan govt
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – Another positive development in Pakistan's sparsely populated region Balochistan as the Excise and Taxation Department of Balochistan has announced the digitization of the property tax system in provincial capital Quetta.

The landmark initiative is part of a broader initiative to modernise the tax administration across the country's mineral rich province.

Secretary of Excise and Taxation Syed Zafar Ali Bukhari said digitisation process will soon extend to all major cities in Balochistan, including Sibi. He said this upgrade aims to streamline property tax management and improve efficiency in tax collection.

In a significant step toward modernising vehicle registration, the province is also replacing traditional registration books with smart cards. He confirmed that a contract has been signed with the National Printing Press to produce these smart cards, which will cost approximately 1,500 rupees each.

This initiative is expected to enhance administrative processes and provide a more secure and convenient system for property and vehicle registration in Balochistan.

Check Property DC Rates Online - A step-by-step guide

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:12 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Synergy Group CEO Ahmed Kapadia Honors Indus Hospital Pakistan on the ...

12:19 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Quetta's Property Tax System goes digital under new initiatives of ...

11:38 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

Public Holiday in Lahore on August 26 for Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh

11:11 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

Lahore court orders passport blocking, asset seizure of Moonis Elahi ...

10:22 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

PTI Islamabad Jalsa postponed on Imran Khan’s orders as key ...

09:38 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

Gun attack on school van in Attock leaves two students dead, five ...

Most viewed

10:29 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

10:06 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, ...

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

03:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, ...

03:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Psychiatrist declares Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish mentally ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:12 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Synergy Group CEO Ahmed Kapadia Honors Indus Hospital Pakistan on the launch of its “Indus Shakireen ...

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 22 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.

British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.3 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.1 362.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.72 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.55 189.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: