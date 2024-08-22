Quetta's Property Tax System goes digital under new initiatives of Balochistan govt

QUETTA – Another positive development in Pakistan's sparsely populated region Balochistan as the Excise and Taxation Department of Balochistan has announced the digitization of the property tax system in provincial capital Quetta.

The landmark initiative is part of a broader initiative to modernise the tax administration across the country's mineral rich province.

Secretary of Excise and Taxation Syed Zafar Ali Bukhari said digitisation process will soon extend to all major cities in Balochistan, including Sibi. He said this upgrade aims to streamline property tax management and improve efficiency in tax collection.

In a significant step toward modernising vehicle registration, the province is also replacing traditional registration books with smart cards. He confirmed that a contract has been signed with the National Printing Press to produce these smart cards, which will cost approximately 1,500 rupees each.

This initiative is expected to enhance administrative processes and provide a more secure and convenient system for property and vehicle registration in Balochistan.