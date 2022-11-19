Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly and Fahad Mustafa to attend Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 
05:28 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly and Fahad Mustafa to attend Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 
Source: Humayun Saeed / Sajal Aly / Fahad Mustafa (Instagram)
Pakistani celebrities Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly and Fahad Mustafa will be part of the star-studded Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai.

To be held on November 19 at the World Trade Centre, the Filmfare Middle East Achievers promises to be a celebration of all things Bollywood, Arabic, and Pakistani. Majority of entertainment vicinity including Bollywood, Arabic, and Pakistani stars present at the award show.

As per the speculations, the Pakistani superstars will be rubbing shoulders with international contemporaries such as Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill.

Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night will attract a galaxy of Bollywood stars into its fold. Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Hema Malini will lead the red-carpet call. 

