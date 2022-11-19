COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to Army Medical Corps in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited various installations of Army Medical Corps as part of his farewell visits.

Surgeon General Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Nigar Johar accompanied the top commander during the visit.

Gen Bajwa visited Combined Military Hospital Rawalpindi and was briefed by Commandant CMH Major General Muhammad Mohsin Qureshi regarding state of the art newly up graded healthcare facilities.

The Army chief was briefed that medical care has been planned as per international best practices and patient care is the focus of hospital administration.

Special counters have been established for facilitating civilian/ non entitled patients as well, according to the military's media wing. Efforts are being made to provide patient friendly environment and provide allied facilities for patients' attendants, the ISPR statement added.

The outgoing chief was also shown newly established control room to impart training to doctors through live surgery process in Academic Centre, designed and established to facilitate medical students for better understanding of surgical procedures.

He appreciated the efforts of Army Medical Corps which is providing quality health care and state of the art rehabilitation services to members of the armed forces, their families and civilian patients.

Amongst other facilities, Shuhada Families and veterans' Medical facilitation Centre provides disruption free basic healthcare facilities including blood sampling, medicines and checkup to families of martyrs and senior veterans up to the age of 75 years. The up-graded Pharmacy is now entertaining 3000 patients daily.

COAS Bajwa also laid the foundation stone of new training block of Armed Forces Post Graduate Institute.

Later, he visited newly constructed Soldiers' guestrooms, newly established Army Help Centre and upgraded facilities of Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology.

General Bajwa appreciated the doctors and healthcare professionals of AMC for their selfless devotion to duty and monumental work. Lauding the immense improvements being incorporated in healthcare infrastructure COAS said that quality healthcare for soldiers and their families is a cardinal feature of Army's welfare regime and critical for morale of troops.

Earlier on his arrival at CMH, the chief was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.