Mansha Pasha sends prayers to doctors fighting coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI - Pakistani gorgeous TV star Mansha Pasha has praised doctors across the world and sent them love and prayers. The Virasat actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with her sister, who is a doctor in UK and wrote, “My sister is in UK and she is a doctor - which is the toughest thing imaginable at the moment.”

She added, “Sending her and all the doctors around the world so many prayers.”

Here is the post:

Tagging her sister, Mansha further said, “What u guys do is crazy brave and super amazing.”

Mansha Pasha, known for her supporting roles in several critically and commercially successful television series, including Shehr-e-Zaat (2012), Madiha Maliha (2012), Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2013), Virasat (2013) and Mera Naam Yusuf Hai (2015). In 2017, she played Zoya in ARY Digital's family series Aangan. Pasha made her debut in films with the romantic comedy Chalay Thay Saath (2017) and gained critical success with the crime thriller Laal Kabootar (2019).

Pasha was married to businessman Asad Farooqi from 2013 to 2018. Since December 2019, she got engaged to politician and human rights activist Jibran Nasir.

