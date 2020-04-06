In rare address, Queen Elizabeth says UK 'we will succeed' in fight

Amid lockdown and anxieties over the spread of the coronavirus in Britain and around the world, Queen Elizabeth addressed the nation and called on the U.K. to "remain united and resolute" in the face of the challenges resulting from the pandemic.

The queen acknowledged the grief and financial crisis that Britons are facing while also expressing gratitude towards health workers for their service and others for staying home.

"Together we are tackling this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it," she said.

"I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," she said, "and those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."

"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones," the queen said. "But now, as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do."

According to BBC, the speech was recorded in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle by a single cameraman wearing protective gear, while all other technical staff stayed in another room.

The queen concluded her speech by saying the country will prosper.

"And that success will belong to every one of us. We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all."

The Queen rarely addresses the country, typically speaking to the nation only at Christmastime and when a new Parliament is appointed.

