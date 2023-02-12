Shaan Shahid's daughter debuts in fashion industry

In a society where usually sons carry the legacy of their families, Lollywood's revered actor Shaan Shahid believes otherwise. The megastar, with millions of fans and many successful projects under his belt, recently celebrated his daughter Bahisht-i-Bareen Shaan Shahid’s debut photo shoot in the Pakistani fashion industry.
As unique as her name, the young lady posed in a desi ensemble by the celebrated Pakistani designer for his latest collection. Bahisht carried his father’s legacy as she stepped into the entertainment industry with an impressive work to her name.
Bahisht, who is the granddaughter of Neelo Begum through her father, posed for Ali Xeshaan for his 2023 collection 'Haachi'. The traditional photo shoot saw Bahisht in a “luscious yale blue lehanga choli meticulously designed with hand-embellishments glistening all over with hits of gold, pearls, and sequins”.
The starlet served the desi looks with her charisma and charm.
Being one of the four daughters of the Khuda Ke Liye star, Bahisht enjoys the limelight more than her peers. Her Instagram handle is full of aesthetically pleasing pictures of herself that she shares with her 9k+ followers.
On the work front, Shahid was recently seen in Zarrar, Waar, Arth - The Destination, Yalghaar and Gidh.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.03
|269.53
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
