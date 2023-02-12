Search

Shaan Shahid's daughter debuts in fashion industry

Noor Fatima 10:03 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
Shaan Shahid's daughter debuts in fashion industry
Source: Shaan Shahid (Instagram)

In a society where usually sons carry the legacy of their families, Lollywood's revered actor Shaan Shahid believes otherwise. The megastar, with millions of fans and many successful projects under his belt, recently celebrated his daughter Bahisht-i-Bareen Shaan Shahid’s debut photo shoot in the Pakistani fashion industry.

As unique as her name, the young lady posed in a desi ensemble by the celebrated Pakistani designer for his latest collection. Bahisht carried his father’s legacy as she stepped into the entertainment industry with an impressive work to her name.

Bahisht, who is the granddaughter of Neelo Begum through her father, posed for Ali Xeshaan for his 2023 collection 'Haachi'. The traditional photo shoot saw Bahisht in a “luscious yale blue lehanga choli meticulously designed with hand-embellishments glistening all over with hits of gold, pearls, and sequins”.

The starlet served the desi looks with her charisma and charm.

Being one of the four daughters of the Khuda Ke Liye star, Bahisht enjoys the limelight more than her peers. Her Instagram handle is full of aesthetically pleasing pictures of herself that she shares with her 9k+ followers. 

On the work front, Shahid was recently seen in Zarrar, Waar, Arth - The Destination, Yalghaar and Gidh. 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

