Mawra Hussain's workout pictures steal the spotlight

One of the finest actresses in Lollywood, Mawra Hussain, also known as Mawra Hocane, is back in town to grab everyone's attention. Vocal about keeping one's health as a chief priority, the 30-year-old diva doesn't take it easy when it comes to maintaining her health whether physical or mental, and regularly works out to stay fit.

With 8 million followers on Instagram alone, the Sanam Teri Kasam actress makes sure to share this healthy habit with her admirers on social media platforms.

Most recently, Hocane or Hussain's workout pictures surfaced on the internet where she was exercising with her trainer, or so it seems. The Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain star pulled off backstand yoga poses effortlessly which shows her dedication to keeping herself maintained and toned.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 diva's strenuous workout sessions hinted at her intense workout regimen which shows that Hussain put in as much energy as an athlete would.

On the work front, Hussain was recently seen in Aangan, Daasi, Sabaat, and Qissa Meherbano Ka.