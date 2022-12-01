Did Bollywood superstar Salman Khan get engaged secretly? 

Salman Khan is often asked about his marriage plans but the Bollywood's superstar always dodges it very smartly.

Even as the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has reached the age of 56, he often remains in the headlines for being single.

This time, all eyes were on Khan at the pre-meet of IIFA 2023. He was seen at the event in a green shirt and grey suit, looking dashing as ever. What really attracted everyone's attention was a ring on his finger.

Few believe it is a lucky ring, while most of the fans are speculating about engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans are considering it a lucky ring, while some people are also speculating about engagement. Khan has been in a relationship with many girls but he never married. Often the news of their marriage keeps on creating panic on social media.

Khan has been in a relationship with many girls -- most of them were famous actresses -- but he never married.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in the film 'Tiger-3', 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan'. Not only this, but Salman khan will also be seen in 'Dabangg-4' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.