Humaima Malick jumps onto ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ bandwagon

Lollywood diva Humaima Malick is one of the few celebrities who never shy away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold persona and killer dance moves.

Now, the Bol actress has joined viral "Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja" bandwagon by showcasing her dance moves.

Alongside her friend Rida, Humaima can be seen dancing to the tunes of viral song plays in the background.

With the wedding season in full swing, a video of a girl dancing to the remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" has been doing rounds on the internet platforms.

On the work front, Malick was recently featured in The Legend of Maula Jatt in a pivotal role. The Bilal Lashari brainchild became a blockbuster film receiving local and international critical appreciation.