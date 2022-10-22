Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue fever, takes break from work: reports

MUMBAI – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue virus, and is taking a break from work, Indian media reported late Friday.

Noted filmmaker Karan Johar will replace the Bajrangi Bhaijan star in his reality TV game show Bigg Boss host in the coming episodes, reports suggest as Khan won’t be hosting the show after getting down with the dengue virus.

Fans were shocked after the recent update on the superstar’s health, however, it was reported that the 56-year-old is recovering well and will begin shooting for his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the coming week.

After the dengue diagnosis, the Indian leading actor also missed several Diwali parties this year.

Salman Khan drops first look of his upcoming film 08:40 AM | 28 Aug, 2022 Bollywood leading superstar Salman Khan has dropped the first look of his upcoming movie, on the occasion of completing ...

Khan was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne viral disease as several Indian cities including the capital New Delhi have seen a sudden spurt in fresh cases in the last couple of days.