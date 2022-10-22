Shahid Khaqan Abbasi unhappy over Imran Khan's disqualification by ECP
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was unhappy over PTI Chairman Imran Khan's disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakahana reference.
The ECP on Friday disqualified PTI chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference. The Ecp also directed criminal proceedings to be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration.
The ECP ruled that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p).
Speaking on a private TV channel, Khaqan Abbasi said it was not appropriate to be happy about making false statements and concealing facts while being the prime minister.
He said that they did not want to see anyone disqualified from politics.
“We do not want to see anyone disqualified. Competition in politics should be on the ground,” he said.
Recalling Nawaz Sharif's disqualification in the Panamagate, Abbasi said the apex court became a trial court and deposed a prime minister on minor charges.
He criticised Imran Khan, saying he is destabilizing the country for his own sake. He said the PTI chief imprisoned his opponents without lodging any case.
Pakistan’s top electoral authority, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan for five years in the Toshakhana reference on Friday.
