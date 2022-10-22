Imran Khan moves IHC against ECP’s disqualification verdict
Web Desk
01:00 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify him in the Toshakhana reference.

Barrister Ali Zafar, on behalf of Imran Khan, requested the court to annul the ECP verdict. He furthered said that the electoral watchdog has no power to make decisions on corrupt practices or disqualify people.

The application also implored that the court suspend the ECP’s ruling until the IHC gave its final decision on the matter.

The former PM pleaded that his petition be heard today However, IHC Assistant Registrar Asad Khan raised objections over the petition.

The office maintained that Imran Khan had not provided proper biometrics, further adding that an uncertified copy had been added to the petition.

Pakistan’s top electoral authority, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan for five years in the Toshakhana reference on Friday.

