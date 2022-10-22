Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked under terror charges

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police on Saturday booked several PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan on the charges of terrorism in the wake of protests.

PTI chief and his aides were booked as former ruling party staged protests in twin cities over Imran Khan's disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Toshakhana reference.

The criminal complaint names Imran Khan, Amir Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi, Raja Majid as allegedly leading the large group, who were informed via loudspeaker to disperse immediately since the gathering was against the law.

Faizabad, the border between Punjab and the federal territory, turned out to be a battle ground when clashes erupted between the police and PTI workers.

The first information report (FIR) was registered with Islamabad’s I-9 police station. The FIR was registered under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

A PTI MNA was also arrested along with his two police guards by the capital police over an alleged firing incident outside the ECP office.

Pakistan’s top electoral authority, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan for five years in the Toshakhana reference on Friday.