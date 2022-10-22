Shahid Afridi pens heartwarming note for wife on wedding anniversary

Pakistani sports superstar Shahid Afridi's latest social media post has left fans swooning as the superstar dropped an adorable wedding anniversary post for his wife.

The 42-year-old is one of the most loved sports celebrity nationally and internationally but is also a devoted family man.

Taking to Instagram, the brilliant cricketer has written an amazing, heartwarming and loved up note for his wife in which he expressed love for his wife.

“My lovely wife, thank you for being the perfect better half. Extremely grateful for you – thank you for bringing all the love, joy, warmth & laughter in our home. You will always be the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

Commenting on the post, Nadia Shahid who is the lovely wife of Afridi, replied to the loved up note,“The absolute reason of my happiness is you! Happy 22 years of togetherness Alhamdullilah”.

Afridi made his ODI debut in 1996, Test debut in 1998 and T20I debut in 2006. Afridi is also the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Pakistan.