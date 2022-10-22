Shahid Afridi pens heartwarming note for wife on wedding anniversary
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Shahid Afridi pens heartwarming note for wife on wedding anniversary
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani sports superstar Shahid Afridi's latest social media post has left fans swooning as the superstar dropped an adorable wedding anniversary post for his wife.

The 42-year-old is one of the most loved sports celebrity nationally and internationally but is also a devoted family man.

Taking to Instagram, the brilliant cricketer has written an amazing, heartwarming and loved up note for his wife in which he expressed love for his wife.

“My lovely wife, thank you for being the perfect better half. Extremely grateful for you – thank you for bringing all the love, joy, warmth & laughter in our home. You will always be the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you!”

Commenting on the post,  Nadia Shahid who is the lovely wife of Afridi, replied to the loved up note,“The absolute reason of my happiness is you! Happy 22 years of togetherness Alhamdullilah”.

Afridi made his ODI debut in 1996, Test debut in 1998 and T20I debut in 2006. Afridi is also the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi slams India’s decision to not ... 09:55 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi hit out at the India’s top cricket administration for its ...

More From This Category
Iman Ali clarifies her remarks were not aimed at ...
03:59 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Veteran Pashto folk singer Moin Ali passes away
04:13 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Ahmad Ali Butt reveals how he fainted in labour ...
03:43 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue fever, takes ...
10:23 AM | 22 Oct, 2022
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and ...
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt – Mahira Khan reveals ...
08:50 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iman Ali clarifies her remarks were not aimed at insulting Mahira, Fawad Khan
03:59 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr