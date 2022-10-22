Punjab Assembly to adopt resolution today against Imran Khan's disqualification
Web Desk
11:05 AM | 22 Oct, 2022
Punjab Assembly to adopt resolution today against Imran Khan's disqualification
LAHORE – The provincial Assembly in the country’s most populous region Punjab will adopt a resolution to condemn the disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A press release issued by the assembly secretariat said speaker Sabtain Khan, using his powers vested in him under the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly, has summoned the house on October 22 instead of October 26 as per schedule.

It further stated that a special sitting of the house was convened to adopt a resolution condemning the ‘unconstitutional’ decisions of the electoral watchdog in the Toshakhana case.

In a major blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Later, Imran Khan called the verdict as partisan and a 'conspiracy' against him while announcing plans to take a legal route to challenge the ruling.

Speaking in a video clip, the country's populist leader alleged that Sharif-led ruling alliance was trying to eliminate his big political party as he hinted that an alleged ‘minus-one’ formula was planned.

He also slammed the electoral watchdog, while referring to a 'conspiracy' against him and becoming a part of the mafia allegedly ruining the South Asian nation.

