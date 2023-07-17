Joyland now available for streaming on VOD Platforms, announces Malala

In a groundbreaking development for Pakistani cinema, Saim Sadiq's acclaimed film Joyland is now available for streaming on all major Video-On-Demand (VOD) platforms, courtesy of US-based independent distributor Oscilloscope Laboratories.
Malala, the executive producer of Joyland, took to Instagram to announce the film's global availability, marking a significant milestone.
Sharing a post from Oscilloscope Laboratories, Malala wrote in her Story, "This incredible film is now streaming." The caption of the post read, "The Spirit Award and Cannes Festival-winning sensation Joyland can now be enjoyed on your favourite VOD platforms, reaching audiences worldwide."
According to the official website, "Joyland" can be streamed on popular platforms such as Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Google Play, and Xbox. However, it is not yet accessible on Prime Video Pakistan.
The journey of Joyland has been nothing short of extraordinary. It premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2022, winning the Un Certain Regard category and becoming the first Pakistani film to be showcased alongside works from renowned directors worldwide. Despite facing an initial ban in its home country, a censored version of the film eventually received a limited release in Karachi and Islamabad.
Sadiq's debut film delves deep into the oppressive and patriarchal household of Lahore, Pakistan, delivering an unflinching portrayal of the daily struggles faced by its characters. Through a masterful neo-realist approach to storytelling, Joyland captures the intricacies of life with remarkable authenticity.
The narrative of Joyland revolves around the Amanullah household, where Rana Amanullah (portrayed by Salman Peerzada), an elderly widower, resides with his two sons, Saleem (played by Sohail Sameer) and Haider (portrayed by Ali Junejo), who are at different stages of their lives. Rana grapples with accepting their circumstances, yearning for a grandson to carry on the family name, and placing undue pressure on Saleem and his wife, Nucchi (portrayed by Sarwat Gilani).
Meanwhile, Haider, unemployed, embarks on a dramatic journey when he secures a job at a local erotic dance theatre, although he falsely claims to be the "manager." As Haider becomes infatuated with Biba (portrayed by Alina Khan), the transgender star of the show, a deep emotional connection ensues, leading to unexpected revelations.
Joyland made history as the first Pakistani film to receive an Oscar nomination in 2023, earning overwhelming praise from critics. Currently boasting an impressive 97% Fresh approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 62 reviews, the film's depiction of gender and sexual fluidity within a repressed patriarchal society has deeply resonated with audiences. The consensus on the website reads, "With stunning honesty that is achingly bittersweet, Joyland tackles gender and sexual fluidity in a repressed patriarchal society, offering glimpses of hopefulness."
