Salman Ahmad goes into self-quarantine after showing coronavirus symptoms

NEW YORK - Junoon's guitarist Salman Ahmad is now in isolation after contracting coronavirus in the United States. Salman Ahmed was in New York and could not return to Pakistan as international flight operations were suspended due to the lockdown.

He went there for his musical projects, after experiencing the symptoms of the COVID-19 he had gotten tested and the result came positive. Earlier on Friday, Ahmad had taken to Twitter and told fans that his doctor suspected he was suffering from the virus.

Salman wrote “Friends,The bad news first: according to my doc Ibelli , I’m probably #COVID-19 positive.will test soon. The good news is that I have mild flu like symptoms. I’m self quarantining in NY, washing my hands regularly, inhaling steam,drinking warm fluids.Thank you 4 your prayers”

Here, wishing a speedy recovery to the star.