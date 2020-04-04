Has Junoon's Salman Ahmad infected by COVID-19?

NEW YORK - Junoon guitarist Salman Ahmad announced on Friday (yesterday) he is suspected to have coronavirus and will be getting tested soon on the recommendation of his doctor. Relatives of Salman who work in the healthcare sector have already been diagnosed with the virus or are awaiting test results.

Friends,The bad news first: according to my doc Ibelli , I’m probably #COVID19 positive.will test soon. The good news is that I have mild flu like symptoms. I’m self quarantining in NY, washing my hands regularly, inhaling steam,drinking warm fluids.Thank you 4 your prayers🙏🎸 — salman ahmad (@sufisal) April 3, 2020

Salman is currently in self-imposed quarantine with his family in New York, the epicentre of the virus in the United States with over 51,000 confirmed cases and over 1,500 deaths in the New York state area alone. “The good news is that I have mild flu-like symptoms," he wrote on Twitter. “I'm self-quarantining in NY, washing my hands regularly, inhaling steam, drinking warm fluids."

Salman Ahmed also revealed that his nephew, Dr Usman, had contracted the infection last week at the Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, where he is a surgeon.

