Nadia Jamil is in good health after her breast cancer surgery

04:08 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
Nadia Jamil had recently revealed she is battling with breast cancer.

In an Instagram post, the Beyhad actor had shared that because of the Covid-19 outbreak, her surgery wasn’t possible for the next six months, but miraculously a slot became available for her.

Earlier today Jamil took to Twitter to share that she has undergone surgery and is now in recovery.

"Today's another day... Will never take another sunrise for granted," said Jamil. "Another day to live, heal & be with you all, listen to soothing music, read, pray, thank Allah and catch up on my desi dramas!"

"Pacing myself as I get tired easily. Which is my body telling me to rest. Listening to my body carefully. Going as alkaline as I can" she added.

Interesting night. Mostly managed crazy physical pain as body healed & snuggled into comfy sheets. Thank God for those! The nurses were amazing & I feel super blessed. Today another day. Yaay! Will never take another sunrise 4 granted. Another day 2 live,heal & be w you all, listen 2 soothing music,read,pray,thank Allah & catch up on my desi dramas! Pacing myself as I get tired easily. Which is my body telling me 2 rest. Listening 2 my body carefully. Going as Alkaline as I can. Lymph node biopsy results will be in here in 10 days InshaAllah & we will know if its chemotherapy or radiation thats needed w the hormone treatment or both. Avoiding sugar,dairy,meat & anything that makes me nauseous or drains me. Loving the cherry blossom outside my window & the birdsongs friends send me. Big Smile 2 you w a social distance HUG! Thank you 4 the strength of your prayers & love that help heal me. Thank you! #breastcancer #grateful #ILoveYou

The actor is also "Avoiding sugar, dairy, meat and anything that makes me nauseous or drains me."

Wishing Nadia good health and a quick recovery!

