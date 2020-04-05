Nadia Jamil is in good health after her breast cancer surgery

Nadia Jamil had recently revealed she is battling with breast cancer.

In an Instagram post, the Beyhad actor had shared that because of the Covid-19 outbreak, her surgery wasn’t possible for the next six months, but miraculously a slot became available for her.

Earlier today Jamil took to Twitter to share that she has undergone surgery and is now in recovery.

Post surgery smile 4 my Twitter family. Thanku 4 your healing prayers & love!You are all INCREDIBLE ❤️ I am blessed.

The cherry blossoms R beautiful.Lymph node biopsy back in 2 weeks InshaAllah.Chemo/radiation combo 2b decided then.Managing pain,getting stronger,grateful 4 today! pic.twitter.com/lPT0ctdZPY — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 5, 2020

"Today's another day... Will never take another sunrise for granted," said Jamil. "Another day to live, heal & be with you all, listen to soothing music, read, pray, thank Allah and catch up on my desi dramas!"

"Pacing myself as I get tired easily. Which is my body telling me to rest. Listening to my body carefully. Going as alkaline as I can" she added.

The actor is also "Avoiding sugar, dairy, meat and anything that makes me nauseous or drains me."

Wishing Nadia good health and a quick recovery!

