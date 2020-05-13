2020 taught us that ‘we plan but God decides’: Maya Ali
Asma Malik
04:01 PM | 13 May, 2020
2020 taught us that ‘we plan but God decides’: Maya Ali
LAHORE - Pakistani sweetheart Maya Ali has recently posted that "the year 2020 has already taught us that we plan but God decides."

She shared an Instagram story where she wrote, “The year 2020 has already taught us that we plan but God decides’. Meanwhile, the actress also dispatched another batch of Ramadan ration bags for the poor and underprivileged families.

The Teefa in Trouble actor shared pictures of ration bags on Instagram and wrote: “Grateful for your donations. Dispatching another batch of Ramazan ration bags to many more families by your support.”

“May Allah bless us with good health and courage to help the needy people in this crucial time,” she added.

Stay home, stay safe!

