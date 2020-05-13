Sanam Saeed, Shaniera Akram question the need for Eid shopping amid a pandemic

People across Pakistan have stopped adhering to social distancing since the lockdown was lifted on Monday. After seeing pictures of long queues of customers outside stores and roads blocked with traffic, celebrities question the need for Eid shopping amid a pandemic.

Earlier, activist Shaniera Akram took to Twitter to express disappointment at citizens, who blatantly refuse to implement social distancing controls.

Seeing footage of traffic blocked roads, congested streets and market places and hundreds of people without even a mask on. This country makes me want to cry — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 12, 2020

“Seeing footage of traffic blocked roads, congested streets and market places and hundreds of people without even a mask on. This country makes me want to cry,” she wrote.

Now Sanam Saeed has taken to her social media to criticise the public for same reasons. The Cake actor started off with asking, “Do we really need to run to the markets for Eid shopping?”

Do we really need to run to the markets for eid shopping? Will we go back to our old ways without showing any change? Please ehtiyaat say bahir jaain. This is another crucial time since everyone is rushing out together at once. Maybe try celebrating eid differently this year? — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) May 13, 2020

“Will we go back to our old ways without showing any change? Please ehtiyaat say bahir jaain (take precautions while going outside). This is another crucial time since everyone is rushing out together at once. Maybe try celebrating Eid differently this year.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!