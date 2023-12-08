"The best thing that’s ever happened to me," Selena Gomez confirms relationship with Benny Blanco

Hollywood icon, Selena Gomez sparked marriage rumours with Benny Blanco just hours after she confirmed her new relationship with him.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old singer posted a monochrome picture of her hand, flaunting a ring with the initial ‘B.’
Her followers assume that Benny already proposed to Selena as she wore the supposed diamond on her ring finger. She had on a diamond 'B' ring that wrapped around her left ring finger.
Earlier today, the Single Soon hitmaker furiously defended the music producer as she told fans "he's the best thing that has ever happened" to her.
Selena admitted to her new relationship when she openly defended Benny on a fan account that reported: "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship."
She commented on the post saying: "Facts." and "He is my absolute everything in my heart."
Blanco has not only solidified his place as a prominent figure in the music industry as a producer but has also showcased his talents as a compelling artist. The release of his debut single, 'Eastside,' featuring Halsey and Khalid in 2018, marked a significant milestone, establishing him as a lead artist in his own right.
Blanco's illustrious career boasts collaborations with an impressive array of A-list artists, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, and notably, two of Selena Gomez's former partners, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Recognized for his outstanding contributions to the music world, Blanco has received prestigious accolades such as the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award in 2017.
Accumulating further accolades, Blanco is a five-time recipient of the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award, underscoring his prolific songwriting abilities.
Beyond his artistic endeavours, he has ventured into the business side of the music industry by co-founding two labels, Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets, in collaboration with Interscope Records. His enduring professional and personal relationship with Selena Gomez has taken a romantic turn, reflecting the depth of their connection in both creative and intimate spheres.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Nov-2023/selena-gomez-s-beauty-brand-joins-humanitarian-efforts-for-palestine-amid-palestine-crisis-draws-mixed-reactions
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.