"The best thing that’s ever happened to me," Selena Gomez confirms relationship with Benny Blanco

Hollywood icon, Selena Gomez sparked marriage rumours with Benny Blanco just hours after she confirmed her new relationship with him.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old singer posted a monochrome picture of her hand, flaunting a ring with the initial ‘B.’

Her followers assume that Benny already proposed to Selena as she wore the supposed diamond on her ring finger. She had on a diamond 'B' ring that wrapped around her left ring finger.

Earlier today, the Single Soon hitmaker furiously defended the music producer as she told fans "he's the best thing that has ever happened" to her.

Selena admitted to her new relationship when she openly defended Benny on a fan account that reported: "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship."



She commented on the post saying: "Facts." and "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Blanco has not only solidified his place as a prominent figure in the music industry as a producer but has also showcased his talents as a compelling artist. The release of his debut single, 'Eastside,' featuring Halsey and Khalid in 2018, marked a significant milestone, establishing him as a lead artist in his own right.

Blanco's illustrious career boasts collaborations with an impressive array of A-list artists, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, and notably, two of Selena Gomez's former partners, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Recognized for his outstanding contributions to the music world, Blanco has received prestigious accolades such as the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award in 2017.

Accumulating further accolades, Blanco is a five-time recipient of the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award, underscoring his prolific songwriting abilities.

Beyond his artistic endeavours, he has ventured into the business side of the music industry by co-founding two labels, Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets, in collaboration with Interscope Records. His enduring professional and personal relationship with Selena Gomez has taken a romantic turn, reflecting the depth of their connection in both creative and intimate spheres.

