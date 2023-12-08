Search

Romania to join US' Visa Waiver program: Details inside

Web Desk
12:50 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
WASHINGTON - The authorities in Romania have confirmed that the country might be enjoying a visa waiver agreement with the United States soon.

Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, during his diplomatic visit to the United States, disclosed the plans, emphasizing that Romania's entry into the program might be announced in 2024.

Ciolacu highlighted ongoing efforts by both American authorities and Romanian citizens, including the diaspora in the US, towards achieving visa waivers by 2025. The announcement came as part of Ciolacu's meeting with high-ranking US officials, including Defense Minister Loyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Besides the visa waiver agreement, Ciolacu also underscored Romania's intent to sign agreements with American representatives centered on information exchange and cooperation in combating crimes, aiming to facilitate the abolishment of visas.

Besides the premier, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu also Ciolacu's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the visa issue for Romania. The minister also highlighted Romania's aim to meet the criteria necessary for inclusion in the Visa Waiver program by achieving a three percent rejection rate in visa applications, Schengenvisainfo reported.

Romania's ambition to join the Visa Waiver program aligns with previous acknowledgments of progress by US authorities. 

Romania, located in southeastern Europe, is a country known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and diverse cultural heritage. It shares borders with Bulgaria to the south, Serbia to the southwest, Ukraine to the north, Hungary to the west, and Moldova to the east. With a population of over 19 million inhabitants, Romania is a nation that encompasses both vibrant urban centers and serene rural areas.

Its picturesque landscapes, including the Carpathian Mountains, lush forests, and the stunning Black Sea coastline, attract a substantial number of tourists annually. The country's tourism sector has been growing steadily, with around 13 million visitors exploring its historical sites, medieval towns like Brasov and Sibiu, the legendary Transylvania region, the captivating Danube Delta, and its many natural reserves and UNESCO World Heritage sites.

