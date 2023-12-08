Romania to join US' Visa Waiver program: Details inside

WASHINGTON - The authorities in Romania have confirmed that the country might be enjoying a visa waiver agreement with the United States soon.

Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, during his diplomatic visit to the United States, disclosed the plans, emphasizing that Romania's entry into the program might be announced in 2024.

Ciolacu highlighted ongoing efforts by both American authorities and Romanian citizens, including the diaspora in the US, towards achieving visa waivers by 2025. The announcement came as part of Ciolacu's meeting with high-ranking US officials, including Defense Minister Loyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Besides the visa waiver agreement, Ciolacu also underscored Romania's intent to sign agreements with American representatives centered on information exchange and cooperation in combating crimes, aiming to facilitate the abolishment of visas.

Besides the premier, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu also Ciolacu's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the visa issue for Romania. The minister also highlighted Romania's aim to meet the criteria necessary for inclusion in the Visa Waiver program by achieving a three percent rejection rate in visa applications, Schengenvisainfo reported.

Romania's ambition to join the Visa Waiver program aligns with previous acknowledgments of progress by US authorities.

