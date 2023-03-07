Search

No more airport hassle as you can book taxi 90 days in advance; here's how it works

Web Desk 11:53 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
No more airport hassle as you can book taxi 90 days in advance; here's how it works
Source: Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi

WASHINGTON - Ride-hailing service, Uber has introduced new feature through which one can reserve their Uber rides when they book flights and hotels for upcoming trips.

Through the 'Uber Reserve' feature introduced on Tuesday, rides can be booked 90 days in advance and upfront price can be seen. Moreover, one will also receive details about their driver in advance of the trip so that the waiting time for taxi at airports can be slashed.

As part of the feature, Uber has expanded availability for Uber Reserve across most of the US and Canada so one can reserve the ride that best fits their budget, luggage and group size. 

The app has now added step-by-step, in-app directions to guide users from the airport gate to the Uber pickup area. The feature is available at more than 30 airports across the globe and the company vows to increase the number to 400 airports in future.

In-app directions to pickup are currently available in select terminals at the following airports: 

Atlanta (ATL)

Baltimore (BWI)

Boston (BOS)

Calgary (YYC)

Dallas (DFW)

Chicago (MDW, ORD)

Fort-Lauderdale (FLL)

Los Angeles (LAX)

Miami (MIA)

Minneapolis (MSP)

New Jersey (EWR)

New York (JFK, LGA)

Orlando (MCO)

San Francisco (SFO)

Seattle (SEA)

Toronto (YYZ)

Washington DC (DCA, IAD)

Bangalore (BLR)

Delhi (DEL)

Hyderabad (HYD)

London (LHR)

Madrid (MAD)

Melbourne (MEL)

Mexico City (MEX)

Paris (CDG, ORY)

Rome (FCO)

São Paulo (CGH, GRU)

Sydney (SYD)

With the Uber Reserve 

