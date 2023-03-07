No more airport hassle as you can book taxi 90 days in advance; here's how it works

WASHINGTON - Ride-hailing service, Uber has introduced new feature through which one can reserve their Uber rides when they book flights and hotels for upcoming trips.
Through the 'Uber Reserve' feature introduced on Tuesday, rides can be booked 90 days in advance and upfront price can be seen. Moreover, one will also receive details about their driver in advance of the trip so that the waiting time for taxi at airports can be slashed.
As part of the feature, Uber has expanded availability for Uber Reserve across most of the US and Canada so one can reserve the ride that best fits their budget, luggage and group size.
The app has now added step-by-step, in-app directions to guide users from the airport gate to the Uber pickup area. The feature is available at more than 30 airports across the globe and the company vows to increase the number to 400 airports in future.
In-app directions to pickup are currently available in select terminals at the following airports:
Atlanta (ATL)
Baltimore (BWI)
Boston (BOS)
Calgary (YYC)
Dallas (DFW)
Chicago (MDW, ORD)
Fort-Lauderdale (FLL)
Los Angeles (LAX)
Miami (MIA)
Minneapolis (MSP)
New Jersey (EWR)
New York (JFK, LGA)
Orlando (MCO)
San Francisco (SFO)
Seattle (SEA)
Toronto (YYZ)
Washington DC (DCA, IAD)
Bangalore (BLR)
Delhi (DEL)
Hyderabad (HYD)
London (LHR)
Madrid (MAD)
Melbourne (MEL)
Mexico City (MEX)
Paris (CDG, ORY)
Rome (FCO)
São Paulo (CGH, GRU)
Sydney (SYD)
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.1
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Tuesday as rupee slightly strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid positive vibes from the IMF for revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,842.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.02% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.87 as compared to yesterday’s Rs277.92.
