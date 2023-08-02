Yellow warning for Portugal: Here's what travelers need to know for popular tourist destinations

LISBON - Travelers heading to Portugal have been warned of the weather conditions by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The body has categorized the district of Faro and the archipelago of Madeira under a yellow warning as the temperatures keep increasing; both regions will remain under a yellow warning until Thursday due to high temperatures.

The warning comes as Europe braces for extreme weather events with skyrocketing temperatures disrupting the travel plans of many. Besides the high temperature, the wildfires have also compelled many to change their plans or cancel them altogether.

The southern European countries are especially being affected by the wildfires. In the last few weeks, nine casualties were recorded in the region while the number of victims in Northern Africa alone has almost reached 40 due to extreme weather conditions.

In a tragic turn of events, two pilots died while combating fires on the Greek island of Rhodes, while thousands of residents were evacuated from their homes and a dozen flights returning tourists back home were operated, Schengenvisainfo reported.

This has been one of the worst weeks of the year for Greece, as it dealt with the wildfires that impacted the land as well as polluted the air which led to many changing their travel plans.

The extreme weather events have pushed travelers away from Italy and Greece and globetrotters are now choosing destinations like Denmark and Ireland to cool off.

Portugal offers a delightful blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Lisbon, the vibrant capital, boasts historic sites like Belem Tower and modern neighborhoods like Alfama. Porto entices with its stunning Douro River, port wine cellars, and iconic Dom Luis I Bridge. The charming town of Sintra showcases fairytale-like palaces and castles while the Algarve coastline attracts beach lovers but as elaborated above, check the warnings before you confirm your travel plan.

Meanwhile, travel experts stress that the importance of travel insurance has increased many times in the backdrop of weather as well as wildfires as it protects visitors from unexpected expenses caused due to circumstances which can include flight cancellation, lost items, or any medical emergency.