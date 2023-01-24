Search

Immigration

UK Paid Permitted Engagement Visa: Here's how to stay and offer your services in the UK

Web Desk 01:29 PM | 24 Jan, 2023
UK Paid Permitted Engagement Visa: Here's how to stay and offer your services in the UK
Source: schengenvisainfo

LONDON - If you are an expert of your field, you can work in the United Kingdom for a month through the Paid Permitted Engagement Visitor Visa which is a lucrative opportunity for all those who have a skill to show and prove.

To be eligible for this visa, you must have been invited by a UK-based organization or client (such as a gallery, university arts faculty, school or events venue agent or agency broadcaster) through which you can visit the UK for up to 1 month. You cannot extend your stay in the UK under this visa.

Eligibility criteria for Paid Engagement

To be eligible for Paid Permitted Engagement Visa, you must meet the conditions elaborated below:  

  • You’ve been formally invited by a UK-based organisation to attend a pre-arranged event or other permitted engagement

    which relates directly to your expertise, qualifications and main job in your home country

  • Your age must be equal to or above 18 and you’ll leave the UK at the end of your visit
  • You’re able to support yourself during your trip (or have funding from someone else to support you)
  • You’re able to pay for your return or onward journey (or have funding from someone else to pay for the journey)
  • You’ll not live in the UK for extended periods through frequent or successive visits, or make the UK your main home

Experts who can apply for Paid Engagement visa

The basic criteria for Paid Permitted Engagement Visa is that you must depict an expertise. You can be paid to do an activity that relates directly to your profession including:

  • Performing
  • Talking about, presenting or launching your work to other professionals or the public
  • Giving lectures
  • Joining judging panels or debate panels
  • Taking part in professional conferences

A ‘professional artist’ can be anyone working in the performing or creative arts. For example, poets, make-up artists, stylists, set designers, photographers and fashion models.

How to prove your expertise

You can prove that you have an expertise in any field through your published work, publicity material for recent performances, screenings, concerts, talks, readings or exhibitions, media coverage and reviews or awards you’ve received.

For instance, professional sportspeople who are paid to do an activity that relates directly to their sporting profession are eligible for the visa for taking part in a sporting event for which they need an invitation from a UK-based sports organisation, agent or agency or broadcaster.

The aspect that should be kept in mind is that you must be able to show you’re an established sportsperson in your home country, for which you can show proof of recent performances, awards and media coverage, or awards you’ve received.

Same goes for other professionals like qualified lawyers, lecturers, academic examiners or assessors and Air pilot examiners.

Preparing the Documents

It must be kept in mind that you will need this Paid Permitted Engagement Visa before you enter the country. Moreover, you will need following documents to avail the visa:

  • Valid passport for the whole of your stay
  • Formal written invitation from a UK-based organisation. The invitation letter could be from an organisation in the creative arts or entertainment industries, a sports organisation, agent or broadcaster, a higher education institution, a research organisation, an aviation training organisation regulated by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, a client, if you’re a lawyer

It is to be mentioned that this paid engagement visa is specifically for those who have an expertise in any area and in your documents, you must show that the event or engagement relates to your expertise, qualifications and main job in your home country. It depends on what you’re being paid to do in the UK as far as the supporting documents are concerned.

How to Apply for Paid Engagement Visa

The process for applying for the Paid Permitted Engagement Visa is similar to other visa types. You have to apply for the visa online here and complete all the codal formalities accordingly.

Cost of Visa

A Permitted Paid Engagement Visitor visa costs £100 for up to 1 month and the official guidelines say that the earliest you can apply is 3 months before you travel.

What you are not Permitted to Do

Under the Paid Engagement Visa, you are not allowed to:

  • Do paid work unrelated to your main overseas job or area of expertise
  • Study
  • Live in the UK for extended periods
  • Claim public funds (benefits)
  • Pass through the UK to another country (‘in transit’)
  • Marry or register a civil partnership, or give notice of marriage or civil partnership

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Sweden Work Visa: Complete guide to start working in Sweden

01:01 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Australia Working Holiday Visa: here's a guide to stay in Australia for 3 years

10:20 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

UAE's 90-day visit visa no longer being issued, confirm travel agents

11:26 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Thinking to move to Australia after studies? here's how Temporary Graduate Visa can solve your problem

10:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Shut for around 20 years, UK airport announces resumption of services

06:22 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

UAE Visa, Emirates ID cost goes up in fresh overhaul

09:02 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Body formed to probe torture in Lahore school with girls including ...

03:19 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24th January 2023

07:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.75 240.25
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: