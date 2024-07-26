Iraq to take action against 50,000 illegal Pakistanis, confirms minister

MOSUL - Iraqi Minister of Labor and Social Affairs has warned that the government would not hesitate to take action against those who illegally entered the country.

Expressing concerns over the rising number of illegal workers in the country including Pakistanis, Ahmad Al-Asadi highlighted reports indicating that approximately 50,000 Pakistani nationals have entered Iraq to work unlawfully.

Confirming that the Pakistanis will be subject to investigation and appropriate legal action, the minister said Iraq has seen an influx of tourists from various countries, including Pakistanis, but many of them have started engaging in the labor market without the required legal permits."

In a statement, the minister said this phenomenon negatively impacts the national economy and the competitiveness of the labor market.

The Iraqi minister emphasized the critical need for collaboration among pertinent authorities to guarantee the implementation of labor laws and regulations for all foreign workers coming into the country.

Alhamd al-Asadi stressed that while Iraq is open to all tourists, whether they come for religious purposes or other reasons, it is essential to respect local laws and regulations.

The minister reaffirmed the government's dedication to safeguarding workers' rights and regulating the labor market in a way that benefits the national economy.

It is to be highlighted that the issue of 'missing Pakistanis' has garnered attention in recent days. Pakistan's federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain shared a startling figure on Wednesday, revealing that 50,000 Pakistanis who traveled to Iraq for religious tourism have not returned, without specifying the period during which these individuals went missing.

Every year, thousands of Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iran, Iraq, and Syria to visit religious shrines. During a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the minister stated that the government had developed a policy to streamline such visits to these Middle Eastern states, which is awaiting federal cabinet approval.