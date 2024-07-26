Gold prices move up by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday a day after shedding its value.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs1,000 to reach Rs251,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs858 to settle at Rs215,621.

The yellow metal also registered upward trend in the international market on July 26 as per ounce price surged by $3 to reach $2,373.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan with per tola price standing at Rs2,860 and 10-gram price at Rs2,451.98.

A day earlier, per tola gold price dropped by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs250,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,972 to reach Rs214,763.