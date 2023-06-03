Search

OGRA okays up to 50pc increase in sui gas prices

3 Jun, 2023
ISLAMABAD – In another blow to inflation-weary people, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) approved the colossal increase of up to 50 percent in the Sui gas prices from July 1.

Media reports suggest that the regulator allows Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) to hike gas prices by up to 50 percent and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by 45 percent.

For SNGPL, the average gas price of Rs 415 per mmbtu has been approved and Rs 417.23 per mmbtu for the SSGC in the latest recommendation.

The federal government will make a final decision in this regard and the new average Sui gas price for the SNGPL would be Rs 1238.68 per mmbtu and Rs 1350 per mmbtu for the SSGC, per reports.

The recent move by OGRA is a double whammy for distressed Pakistani who are facing record food and fuel prices. Inflation touched new heights of 38pc on a year-on-year basis in May 2023, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed.

Nepra increases electricity price by Rs1.25 per unit

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

